CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 50.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 113,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,891 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.10% of CarGurus worth $3,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in CarGurus during the third quarter worth $257,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in CarGurus by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,244,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,495,000 after acquiring an additional 517,945 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in CarGurus during the third quarter worth $385,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CarGurus by 20.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,397,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,123 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CarGurus during the third quarter worth $513,000. Institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CARG. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of CarGurus from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of CarGurus from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarGurus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.75.

In other news, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 13,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $425,513.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 197,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,325,935.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $261,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 240,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,850,320.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARG opened at $23.70 on Tuesday. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $36.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.99.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $151.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 24.71%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

