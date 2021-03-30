Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $193.29

Shares of Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $193.29 and traded as low as $189.27. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. shares last traded at $189.27, with a volume of 3 shares trading hands.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $193.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.78 and a beta of 1.15.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $599.20 million during the quarter. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 5.12%.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CSIOY)

Casio Computer Co, Ltd. develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products in Asia, Europe, Japan, North America, and internationally. Its Consumer segment offers watches, clocks, electronic dictionaries, electronic calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, digital cameras, etc.

