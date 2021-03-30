CastleArk Alternatives LLC Boosts Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 566.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,890 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for 1.9% of CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Alliance raised its position in NextEra Energy by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.7% in the third quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 2,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.1% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.4% in the third quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $8,970,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $452,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,595 shares of company stock valued at $11,582,980. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEE traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,551,937. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.26 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $145.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.94.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 73.68%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NEE. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.18.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

