CastleArk Alternatives LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,777 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Diamondback Energy comprises 3.5% of CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $6,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FANG traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.13. The company had a trading volume of 64,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,214,054. The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of -2.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.88. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $88.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FANG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $71.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Scotiabank started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.39.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $146,756.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,178,401.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

