Castleark Management LLC Lowers Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Castleark Management LLC trimmed its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,290 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $5,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDB. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.85, for a total value of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,967.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 8,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.11, for a total transaction of $3,090,460.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,045,766.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,674 shares of company stock valued at $55,641,233 in the last three months. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MDB stock traded down $2.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $256.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,873. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $352.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.29. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.71 and a 1-year high of $428.96. The stock has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.24 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. The firm had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $328.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $394.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.00.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

