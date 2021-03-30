Castleark Management LLC Sells 118,772 Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Castleark Management LLC reduced its stake in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 55.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 118,772 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC owned 0.27% of TPI Composites worth $5,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TPIC. FMR LLC raised its stake in TPI Composites by 24,650.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 49,300 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TPI Composites during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in TPI Composites by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 8,161 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in TPI Composites by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 6,965 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in TPI Composites by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO William E. Siwek sold 3,480 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $182,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,412 shares in the company, valued at $5,565,347.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas J. Castle sold 1,030 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $53,869.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,130.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,716 shares of company stock worth $3,036,334. 18.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPIC traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.43. The company had a trading volume of 7,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,172. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -63.35 and a beta of 1.67. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.56 and a 1-year high of $81.36.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.13). TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.60%. On average, research analysts expect that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TPIC. JMP Securities raised their price objective on TPI Composites from $47.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James downgraded TPI Composites from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group downgraded TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum downgraded TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on TPI Composites from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.90.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

