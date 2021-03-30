Castleark Management LLC Sells 214,440 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Castleark Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 83.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 214,440 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $3,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HZNP. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the third quarter worth $47,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock traded up $5.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.52. 34,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,014,045. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52-week low of $27.39 and a 52-week high of $96.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.49. The company has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 43.55%. The business had revenue of $745.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Irina Konstantinovsky sold 26,844 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total transaction of $2,006,857.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,426,722.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 15,944 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $1,474,501.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,554,769.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 292,819 shares of company stock valued at $23,193,121. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.25.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

