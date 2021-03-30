Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cedar Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Cedar Realty Trust from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Get Cedar Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE:CDR opened at $14.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Cedar Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $3.47 and a 12 month high of $16.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.02 million, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.49.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.34). Cedar Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 12.36% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cedar Realty Trust will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Cedar Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 8.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDR. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Cedar Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 59.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 929,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 345,723 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cedar Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 66.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 337,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 134,361 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cedar Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $618,000.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

See Also: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.