Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.09

Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.09 and traded as high as $1.71. Celsion shares last traded at $1.58, with a volume of 2,336,144 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celsion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $59.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day moving average of $1.09.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. Celsion had a negative return on equity of 104.32% and a negative net margin of 4,315.00%. Research analysts predict that Celsion Co. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsion in the third quarter worth about $123,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Celsion by 23.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Celsion by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 266,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 109,176 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Celsion by 161,355.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 674,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 674,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsion in the third quarter worth about $34,000. 13.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celsion Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLSN)

Celsion Corp . is a clinical stage oncology drug company. It focuses on cancer treatments, including directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy and RNA-based therapies. The firm engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical products for cancer treatments. Its portfolio includes deoxyribonucleic acid-mediated immunotherapy and ribonucleic acid-based therapies.

