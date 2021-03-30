Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC lessened its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 60.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,111 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNC. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 21,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Centene by 3.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,035,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,420,000 after buying an additional 34,771 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 125.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 255,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,733,000 after buying an additional 142,111 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Centene by 31.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Centene during the third quarter valued at about $776,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene stock opened at $65.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.08. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $74.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $28.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total transaction of $487,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,250 shares of company stock worth $2,136,260. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CNC shares. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Centene from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho started coverage on Centene in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.65.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

