Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Boosts Holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,110 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 310,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,168,000 after buying an additional 51,829 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 114,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 32,009 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 36,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 13,646 shares in the last quarter. Grand Central Investment Group purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,373,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,525,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $32.86 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $45.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.25.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

