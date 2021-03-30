Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $4.67 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 35.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,959 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $4,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJT. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000.

IJT stock opened at $125.12 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $61.90 and a 12 month high of $134.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.45.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

