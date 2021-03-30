Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 192 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,013 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $3,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Square by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Square by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Square by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 69,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,219,000 after acquiring an additional 8,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Square by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

SQ opened at $207.18 on Tuesday. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.33 and a fifty-two week high of $283.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 328.86, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $241.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.42.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Square news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.29, for a total transaction of $22,429,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 13,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.65, for a total transaction of $3,112,739.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,319 shares in the company, valued at $29,069,110.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,068,036 shares of company stock worth $247,980,080 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SQ. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Square from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $266.00 target price on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Square from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $278.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Square presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.52.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.