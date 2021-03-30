Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 214 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 70.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,722,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total transaction of $796,972.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,785,674.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,482 shares of company stock worth $10,186,569. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.68.

NYSE:ACN opened at $279.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $259.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.65. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $148.28 and a 52 week high of $281.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

