Cetera Advisors LLC Has $2.79 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Cetera Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,598 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $2,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 142,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after buying an additional 63,692 shares during the period. Change Path LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $393,000.

Shares of SPHD opened at $43.11 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $27.99 and a 52-week high of $43.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.35.

