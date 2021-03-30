Cetera Advisors LLC Has $3.21 Million Stock Holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF were worth $3,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 491,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,658,000 after purchasing an additional 15,568 shares in the last quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 158,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,377,000 after purchasing an additional 35,651 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares North American Tech ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,276,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares North American Tech ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 114,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,169,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares North American Tech ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IGM opened at $357.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $362.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $339.14. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $199.64 and a 12-month high of $382.31.

iShares North American Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.