Cetera Advisors LLC Has $3.60 Million Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 332,969 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,095 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its position in General Electric by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 26,656 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management lifted its position in General Electric by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 158,370 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in General Electric by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in General Electric by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 15,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 52,249 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

GE has been the subject of several recent research reports. DZ Bank raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price objective on General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on General Electric from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.13.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $12.95 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.66 and its 200-day moving average is $10.07. The stock has a market cap of $113.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $14.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 6.15%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.