Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 1,182 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Cetera Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period.

SCHM opened at $73.31 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.29. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $38.59 and a 1 year high of $76.91.

