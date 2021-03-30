Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 161.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,544 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $6,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DVY. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 204,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,671,000 after buying an additional 23,559 shares during the period.

Shares of DVY opened at $114.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.19. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $68.73 and a twelve month high of $116.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

