Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 40,218 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 538.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,218 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $8,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,094,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,017,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082,728 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the third quarter worth $194,874,000. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $136,845,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $132,324,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $92,322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 555,284 shares of company stock valued at $106,132,302 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $186.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $199.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.83. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $218.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.88.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

