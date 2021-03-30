Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 131.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 566,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321,186 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $11,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 241,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after buying an additional 63,177 shares during the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 489,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,880,000 after buying an additional 37,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,792,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,545,000 after buying an additional 1,684,349 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE opened at $20.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.90. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $15.68 and a 52 week high of $20.39.

