Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Short Interest Up 261.1% in March

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,700 shares, an increase of 261.1% from the February 28th total of 37,300 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 803,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:CTHR opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $80.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.50. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $3.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative net margin of 18.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

In other Charles & Colvard, Ltd. news, Director Ollin B. Sykes acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.22 per share, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 485,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,895.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ollin B. Sykes acquired 63,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $177,165.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 506,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,616.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,002,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 400,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished jewelries worldwide. It operates through Online Channels, and Traditional segments. The company offers stud earrings, solitaire and three stone rings, pendants, and bracelets. It also provides colorless moissanite jewel with 27 cuts and in sizes ranging from .002 carats to 6.13 carats, under the brand name Forever One, as well as gemstones under the brand name Moissanite by Charles & Colvard.

