Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 618,804 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,125 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $56,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EME. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 2,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,088 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sidoti lowered shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.25.

In related news, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $228,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $110.25 on Tuesday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.94 and a 1 year high of $115.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.46 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.46.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.43. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. EMCOR Group’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

