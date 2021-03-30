Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 7,803 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 387,410 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,803 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $54,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,456,835 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,045,897,000 after acquiring an additional 30,976 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in VMware by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,471,395 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $907,678,000 after buying an additional 273,625 shares during the period. Swedbank boosted its stake in VMware by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 5,104,826 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $704,721,000 after buying an additional 855,559 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in VMware by 4,464.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,727,802 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $13,712,000 after buying an additional 3,646,131 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in VMware by 19.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,250,335 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $466,976,000 after buying an additional 536,321 shares during the period. 16.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VMW. William Blair lowered VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on VMware in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Cleveland Research downgraded VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. VMware presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.65.

Shares of VMW opened at $154.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.41. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.25 and a 52 week high of $161.95. The stock has a market cap of $64.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.78. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.04, for a total value of $730,296.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total transaction of $865,274.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 197,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,829,119.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,942 shares of company stock worth $3,101,379. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

