Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $54.97 Million Stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,040,186 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,066 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.67% of Ciena worth $54,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 83.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ciena news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $112,068.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,565 shares of company stock worth $2,337,126. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CIEN shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.43.

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $54.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.21. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $61.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $757.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.24 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

