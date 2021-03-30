Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $57.87 Million Stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 799,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,298 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $57,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Graco by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 84,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,102,000 after acquiring an additional 18,314 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the third quarter valued at about $2,275,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Graco by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Graco by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 174,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,619,000 after acquiring an additional 83,885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Graco from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.20.

GGG opened at $72.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.79 and a twelve month high of $76.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.15.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $470.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.52 million. Graco had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.47%.

In related news, insider David M. Lowe sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total value of $3,863,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 604,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,233,300.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 59,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $4,153,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,532 shares of company stock valued at $10,063,786 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

