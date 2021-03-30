Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 702,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,931 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $50,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Anaplan during the third quarter worth about $53,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Anaplan during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Anaplan by 14.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Anaplan during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in Anaplan during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. 95.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PLAN opened at $51.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.28 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.04. Anaplan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.04 and a 1 year high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $122.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.05 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.09% and a negative return on equity of 47.60%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Anaplan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Anaplan from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Anaplan from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Anaplan from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Anaplan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.86.

In related news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total transaction of $286,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 30,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $1,712,137.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,763,750.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 241,318 shares of company stock worth $16,734,339 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

