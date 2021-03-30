Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,215 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ativo Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 11,716 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,631,198 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $807,651,000 after purchasing an additional 489,424 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Microsoft by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 138,770 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,865,000 after purchasing an additional 7,523 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 88,851 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bloom Tree Partners LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC now owns 194,443 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $43,248,000 after purchasing an additional 9,753 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $235.24 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $150.01 and a twelve month high of $246.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $236.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.25. The company has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Pritchard Capital boosted their target price on Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.28.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

