Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Now Covered by Analysts at FBN Securities

Investment analysts at FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CHGG. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Chegg from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Chegg from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Chegg from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Chegg from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.76.

Shares of CHGG opened at $81.37 on Tuesday. Chegg has a 52 week low of $32.53 and a 52 week high of $115.21. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -406.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 9.09.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $205.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.90 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chegg will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total value of $29,865,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,607,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,985,809.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Esther Lem sold 34,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $3,077,673.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 157,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,100,978.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 413,954 shares of company stock valued at $40,137,769. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chegg in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,733,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Chegg by 18,377.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,871,000 after acquiring an additional 596,714 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP increased its position in Chegg by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,189,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,007,000 after acquiring an additional 560,116 shares during the period. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. increased its position in Chegg by 4,878,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 487,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,065,000 after acquiring an additional 487,810 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Chegg by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,472,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $674,969,000 after acquiring an additional 466,328 shares during the period. 98.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

