China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the February 28th total of 29,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 596,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Customer Relations Centers stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRC) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.16% of China Customer Relations Centers worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of China Customer Relations Centers stock opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.67. China Customer Relations Centers has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

About China Customer Relations Centers

China Customer Relations Centers, Inc provides business process outsourcing services for transportation, e-commerce, banks and insurance, and telecommunications companies in the People's Republic of China. It offers voice-based and online-based customer care services, including customer relationship management, technical support, sales, customer retention, marketing surveys, and research.

