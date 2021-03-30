Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) Receives $20.91 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.91.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DBS Vickers assumed coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.04 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CD. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the third quarter worth about $162,000. Infini Master Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the fourth quarter worth about $367,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the third quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the third quarter worth approximately $325,000. 18.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Chindata Group stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.50. 53,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,164. Chindata Group has a 1 year low of $13.12 and a 1 year high of $27.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $84.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.08 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chindata Group will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia markets. It offers colocation and managed, energy procurement and transmission, infrastructure, and IT and network services. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020.

