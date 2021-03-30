CIBC Boosts BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Price Target to $117.00

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) had its target price lifted by CIBC from $100.00 to $117.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of BRP in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of BRP from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of BRP from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of BRP in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of BRP to a buy rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.18.

Shares of BRP stock opened at $85.53 on Friday. BRP has a 52-week low of $13.17 and a 52-week high of $86.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 47.78 and a beta of 3.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.70.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.13. BRP had a net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 67.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BRP will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a $0.1031 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.15%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BRP in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in BRP in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BRP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in BRP by 10.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in BRP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Institutional investors own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

