CIBC Boosts BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target to C$117.00

BRP (TSE:DOO) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$100.00 to C$117.00 in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DOO. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$88.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of BRP from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$75.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$105.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities reissued an action list buy rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$108.38.

Get BRP alerts:

Shares of TSE:DOO opened at C$107.72 on Friday. BRP has a one year low of C$18.63 and a one year high of C$109.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$95.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$81.92. The stock has a market cap of C$9.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.68%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.