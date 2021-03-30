Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Has $705,000 Stock Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. reduced its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,332 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,822,378 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $288,632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585,412 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,492,290 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $663,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,161 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,101,900 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $137,354,000 after purchasing an additional 956,889 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,634,157 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,784,000 after purchasing an additional 622,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,460,399 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $145,424,000 after purchasing an additional 414,746 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet cut Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised Juniper Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.06.

NYSE:JNPR opened at $25.68 on Tuesday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.45 and a twelve month high of $27.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.07. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.12%.

In other news, SVP Brian Martin sold 46,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $1,206,946.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,256. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $247,500.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,132. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

