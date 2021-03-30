Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Invests $219,000 in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BDC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Belden by 195.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 27,308 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Belden by 1.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Belden by 23.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 164,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 31,468 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Belden by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,790,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,068,000 after purchasing an additional 134,969 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Belden by 7.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 82,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 6,026 shares during the period.

Shares of BDC stock opened at $41.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Belden Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.48 and a fifty-two week high of $54.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.10.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.13. Belden had a negative net margin of 10.95% and a positive return on equity of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Belden’s payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BDC shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Belden from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Belden from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.94.

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

