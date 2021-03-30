Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Invests $266,000 in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in shares of CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CIR. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in CIRCOR International in the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 270,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,385,000 after purchasing an additional 19,291 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 6,462 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CIRCOR International during the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of CIRCOR International during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

CIR opened at $32.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $658.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 2.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.81 and a 200 day moving average of $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.35. CIRCOR International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $43.20.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.04). CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $208.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.15 million. Equities research analysts predict that CIRCOR International, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CIR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

In other news, VP Tanya Dawkins sold 1,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total value of $41,515.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at $90,651.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sumit Mehrotra sold 4,097 shares of CIRCOR International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total transaction of $160,848.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,874.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc provides flow control products and services for the industrial and aerospace, and defense markets. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, automatic recirculation valves, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, landing gear components, pneumatic controls, electro-mechanical controls, and other flow control products and systems.

