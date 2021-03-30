Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Invests $485,000 in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,247 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.28.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $55.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $32.05 and a 1 year high of $58.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.77. The company has a market cap of $252.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.