Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Invests $592,000 in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 33,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DOC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Physicians Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.70.

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $17.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.68, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.33 and a fifty-two week high of $20.13.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 3.37%. On average, research analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 92.93%.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

