Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Sells 2,880 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. reduced its position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,880 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ENSG. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

In other news, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total transaction of $88,214.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,936,175.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 625 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $50,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,375 shares in the company, valued at $3,423,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,211 shares of company stock worth $1,803,495 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ENSG. Truist raised their price objective on The Ensign Group from $64.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Ensign Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Ensign Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $91.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.37. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.69 and a 1-year high of $98.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.66 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 10.05%.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.