Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Takes $232,000 Position in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in eHealth by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 357,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,272,000 after purchasing an additional 87,258 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP grew its stake in eHealth by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,447,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,283,000 after buying an additional 386,943 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in eHealth by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in eHealth by 235.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 7,136 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in eHealth by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,541,000 after buying an additional 50,127 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EHTH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of eHealth from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of eHealth from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of eHealth from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of eHealth from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.93.

Shares of EHTH opened at $71.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31. eHealth, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.84 and a 52-week high of $151.66.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.26. eHealth had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $293.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.31 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that eHealth, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

