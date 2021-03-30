Circle Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 114.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,976 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares during the quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 612,337 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,777,000 after acquiring an additional 7,562 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Cognex by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Cognex by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,247 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $411,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total value of $853,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,800 shares of company stock worth $10,781,888 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cognex from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cognex from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $81.25. The company had a trading volume of 7,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,794. Cognex Co. has a twelve month low of $40.08 and a twelve month high of $101.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.77 and a beta of 1.64.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Cognex had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 24.72%. The firm had revenue of $223.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.81 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

