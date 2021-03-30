Circle Wealth Management LLC Buys 300 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 0.6% of Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 688,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $245,649,000 after purchasing an additional 11,103 shares during the period. Valley Forge Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Mastercard by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 676,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $241,511,000 after purchasing an additional 231,964 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $1,521,000. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

MA traded down $2.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $360.05. 79,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,604,579. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $227.10 and a twelve month high of $389.50. The company has a market cap of $357.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.72, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $356.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $339.32.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,484,516.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.03, for a total transaction of $19,447,675.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,039,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,736,515,111.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 764,346 shares of company stock worth $252,786,532. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MA. Raymond James lifted their price target on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.26.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

