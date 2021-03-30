Circle Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Circle Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,214 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. AMETEK makes up about 1.6% of Circle Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $11,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in AMETEK by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 141,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,057,000 after acquiring an additional 16,072 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 138,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,799,000 after acquiring an additional 49,043 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth about $58,987,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

In related news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 4,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $514,352.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,954,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total transaction of $89,858.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,101,079.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $4,670,688 over the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMETEK stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.16. The company had a trading volume of 13,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,213. The stock has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.74. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.02 and a 12-month high of $128.84.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. AMETEK’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.09%.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

