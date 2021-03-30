Circle Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Circle Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works comprises 1.3% of Circle Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $8,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 259.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,619,473.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ITW traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $224.27. 15,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,142,107. The stock has a market cap of $71.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $209.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.23 and a 1-year high of $228.77.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.84%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. Barclays increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Vertical Research raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $195.00 to $217.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $96.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.65.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

