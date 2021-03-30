Circle Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 124.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,436 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,884 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,592,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 57,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after buying an additional 14,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HDB traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.84. The stock had a trading volume of 29,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,570. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.03 and its 200 day moving average is $68.59. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $33.86 and a twelve month high of $84.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

