Circle Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 30,165 Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Circle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC owned 0.18% of Hibbett Sports at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000.

In other Hibbett Sports news, Director James A. Hilt sold 16,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total value of $1,197,765.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,349.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony F. Crudele sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 58,074 shares of company stock valued at $3,826,399 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

HIBB stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.59. 5,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,928. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a one year low of $9.23 and a one year high of $78.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $376.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.42 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and e-commerce Websites under the hibbett.com and citygear.com names.

