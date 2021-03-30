Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Director Sells $720,772.10 in Stock

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

CSCO traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,321,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,636,520. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $52.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.46. The stock has a market cap of $218.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 327,697,698 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,664,472,000 after buying an additional 6,274,151 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $2,026,921,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,947,804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,742,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,924 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,592,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,727,018,000 after purchasing an additional 8,276,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,461,276 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,721,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778,044 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.48.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

