Citigroup Inc. Has $257,000 Stock Position in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) by 246.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Standex International were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SXI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Standex International in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Standex International by 11.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 41,723 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Standex International by 316.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 16,382 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Standex International by 2.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Standex International by 17.8% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Standex International from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

In other news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,551,665. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul C. Burns sold 2,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $242,996.70. Insiders have sold 8,217 shares of company stock worth $740,684 over the last ninety days. 2.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Standex International stock opened at $94.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.70, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.37. Standex International Co. has a 52-week low of $40.32 and a 52-week high of $108.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $156.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.32 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 2.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Standex International Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Standex International’s payout ratio is 27.51%.

About Standex International

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

