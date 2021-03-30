Citigroup Inc. Has $283,000 Stake in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) by 1,712.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,565 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vital Farms were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Vital Farms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the 3rd quarter valued at $326,000. 31.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VITL opened at $19.77 on Tuesday. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.49 and a 52-week high of $43.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.06.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts anticipate that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vital Farms news, COO Jason Dale sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total value of $674,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,920.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 14,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $361,486.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,486.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,641 shares of company stock worth $1,741,236.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VITL shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Vital Farms from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vital Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vital Farms has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.86.

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

