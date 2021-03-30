Citigroup Inc. Has $290,000 Stock Position in Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) by 229.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,878 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.06% of Homology Medicines worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 3.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Homology Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Homology Medicines by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Homology Medicines by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Homology Medicines by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the period. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Homology Medicines stock opened at $9.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.22. Homology Medicines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.70 and a 12-month high of $19.40. The company has a market capitalization of $462.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of -0.24.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.04. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 57.92% and a negative net margin of 5,386.00%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Homology Medicines, Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Homology Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Homology Medicines in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Homology Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

In other Homology Medicines news, insider Albert Seymour sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $180,900.00. Insiders sold a total of 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $308,300 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.

